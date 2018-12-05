Global Blockchain Technologies Corp (CVE:BLOC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1133364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Blockchain Technologies (BLOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/global-blockchain-technologies-bloc-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-05.html.

Global Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:BLOC)

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.

