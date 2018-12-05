Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) PT Set at $82.00 by Oppenheimer

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) received a $82.00 price target from investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBT. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.67. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.