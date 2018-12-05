Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Hits One Day Volume of $2,867.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $2,867.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00048968 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 105,049,545 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

"Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty "

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

