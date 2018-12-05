GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $938,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,321,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,467,191,000 after purchasing an additional 619,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,249,763,000 after purchasing an additional 328,861 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,124,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MED lowered their target price on Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

