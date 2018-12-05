GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 54,608 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 4.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

