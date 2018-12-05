GMS (GMS) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on GMS (NYSE:GMS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut GMS from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of GMS opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. GMS has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.54 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,389.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 262,423 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GMS by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,008,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after purchasing an additional 158,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 599,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GMS by 48.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,456,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 472,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GMS by 33.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

