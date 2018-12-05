GMV Minerals (GMV) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) fell 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 209,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 42,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.03 target price on GMV Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

GMV Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

