GoByte Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00011411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $32,072.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000781 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004222 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 3,920,383 coins and its circulating supply is 3,095,396 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

