Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at Deutsche Bank

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 122.60 ($1.60).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of GOCO opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In other news, insider Matthew Crummack purchased 63,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,247.16 ($65,656.81). Also, insider Ashley Steel purchased 38,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,775.13 ($38,906.48). Insiders bought a total of 107,984 shares of company stock worth $8,519,126 over the last ninety days.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.