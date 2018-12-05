Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,112 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,780 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $272.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

