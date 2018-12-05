Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Goldcorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Goldcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Goldcorp to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE GG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 8,247,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,722. Goldcorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldcorp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.79 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

