Gray Television (GTN) Shares Down 5.6%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 817,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,010,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Noble Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

