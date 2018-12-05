Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Director Randall Revell Horsey Purchases 2,000 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Randall Revell Horsey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $16,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randall Revell Horsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Randall Revell Horsey bought 4,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $33,440.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Randall Revell Horsey bought 1,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $8,140.00.

Shares of GECC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned about 1.28% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

