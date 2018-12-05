Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380,746 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Square by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Square by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Square by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Square by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Square by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Nomura lifted their price target on Square from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $101.00 price target on Square and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $9,314,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $519,317.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,745,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,482,286 shares of company stock valued at $194,762,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -635.10 and a beta of 4.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

