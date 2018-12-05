Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fiserv by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100,910 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 839.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 38.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 11.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $3,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,000 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

