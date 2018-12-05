Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,449 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.5% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.4545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

