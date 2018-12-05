Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 35,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

