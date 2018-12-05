Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of UDR worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in UDR by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 300,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 201,820 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in UDR by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 194,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in UDR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 916,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in UDR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 770,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,142,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in UDR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,829 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.93.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

