Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 50200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.69.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/greenpower-motor-gpv-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-41.html.

About GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.