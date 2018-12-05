Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $4.47 Million in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,998,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,069,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,367,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,473 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,659,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,072,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,683 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,890,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $765,149,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

NYSE CVS opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

