GridCoin (GRC) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Trade By Trade. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $524.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 411,953,102 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.