GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,651,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400,489 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 9.01% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S worth $245,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 371,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 362,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Santander upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

