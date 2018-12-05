GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 81.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,321,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $61.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

