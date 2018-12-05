GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.75 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of EXR opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.13. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $76,727.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,864.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $234,256 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

