GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 11,861 Shares of Mantech International Corp (MANT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Mantech International worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,671,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

In related news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 10,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

