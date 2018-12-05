Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $22.50 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.30% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

