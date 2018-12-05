GuccioneCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,935.00 (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GuccioneCoin has a market capitalization of $37,935.00 and $20.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GuccioneCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GuccioneCoin Profile

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC.

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

