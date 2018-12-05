Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of GPM opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $9.42.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

