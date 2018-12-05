Guidewire Software (GWRE) Announces Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 996.89, a PEG ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,822 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $2,089,279.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $963,150.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,359 shares of company stock worth $6,739,456. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $82,090,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6,463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 768,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 757,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,393,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after acquiring an additional 441,769 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

