Gulfport Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 44,953 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,646% compared to the typical volume of 514 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPOR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,689 shares in the company, valued at $478,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 414.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 159,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 128,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,853.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 62,264 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 354,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

