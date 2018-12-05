Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Short Interest Up 55.8% in November

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,355,367 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the October 31st total of 869,934 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,627 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 12,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,410,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 13,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $1,492,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,653 shares of company stock worth $6,973,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 59,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/haemonetics-co-hae-short-interest-up-55-8-in-november.html.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.