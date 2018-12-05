Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,823 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $4,957,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,183.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

HAL stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

