Hammer Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,718 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT)

Hammer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 81,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 61,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000.

AFT opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

