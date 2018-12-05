Hammerson’s (HMSO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hammerson to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays cut Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 539 ($7.04) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.62 ($7.05).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 375.90 ($4.91) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 430.40 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of £523.38 ($683.89).

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.