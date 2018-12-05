Hancock Holding (HBHC) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hancock were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,785,000 after purchasing an additional 132,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,210,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,558,000 after acquiring an additional 165,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hancock by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,154,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBHC opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Hancock Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

