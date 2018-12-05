Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of HASI opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 33.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 287,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,879 shares of company stock worth $159,432. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,774 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,004,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,277,000 after buying an additional 896,771 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 897,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 135,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 770,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 230,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

