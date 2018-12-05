HC Wainwright Analysts Give MacroGenics (MGNX) a $34.00 Price Target

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) received a $34.00 target price from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGNX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MGNX opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $727.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.52. MacroGenics has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.