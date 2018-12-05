HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HC2 an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HCHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HC2 by 42.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCHC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.09. 755,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.25. HC2 has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

