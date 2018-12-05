HD Supply (HDS) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.375-1.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.33-3.38 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 861,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $37,380,441.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

