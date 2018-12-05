Head-To-Head Analysis: Trans-Lux (TNLX) and PlayAGS (AGS)

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans-Lux and PlayAGS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $24.44 million 0.07 -$2.84 million N/A N/A PlayAGS $211.96 million 3.76 -$45.10 million ($1.94) -11.64

Trans-Lux has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trans-Lux and PlayAGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 0 7 0 3.00

PlayAGS has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 47.98%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -23.55% N/A -32.69% PlayAGS -7.02% -10.81% -1.55%

Summary

PlayAGS beats Trans-Lux on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides LED lighting solutions; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

