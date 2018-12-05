Head to Head Comparison: CUR Media (CURM) & Salem Media Group (SALM)

CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) and Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CUR Media and Salem Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUR Media N/A N/A -252.15% Salem Media Group 8.46% 2.42% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of CUR Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CUR Media and Salem Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Salem Media Group $263.74 million 0.28 $24.64 million $0.22 12.77

Salem Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CUR Media and Salem Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Salem Media Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Salem Media Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 291.46%. Given Salem Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salem Media Group is more favorable than CUR Media.

Dividends

Salem Media Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. CUR Media does not pay a dividend. Salem Media Group pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

CUR Media has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salem Media Group beats CUR Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUR Media Company Profile

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime. It also provides Christian and conservative content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, including BibleStudyTools.com, Crosswalk.com, GodVine.com, iBelieve.com, GodTube.com, OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, GodUpdates.com, CrossCards.com, ChristianHeadlines.com, LightSource.com, AllCreated.com, ChristianRadio.com, CCMmagazine.com, SingingNews.com, and SouthernGospel.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, BearingArms.com, HumanEvents.com, and ConservativeRadio.com. In addition, the company publishes digital newsletters that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies; and operates Church product Websites comprising SermonSpice.com, ChurchStaffing.com, WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSearch.com, WorshipHouseKids.com, Preaching.com, ChristianJobs.com, and Youthworker.com that offer digital resources to pastors and Church leaders, as well as operates Eagle Wellness, an e-commerce site that sells nutritional supplements. Further, it offers publication of conservative, Christian, and history books, such as Ann Coulter, Dinesh D'Souza, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, and Mark Steyn; Xulon Press, a print-on-demand self-publishing service; and Mill City Press and Bookprinting.com that publishes books, as well as Singing News print magazine. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

