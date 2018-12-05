Head-To-Head Comparison: Manchester United (MANU) & LiNiu Technology Group (LINU)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ:LINU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and LiNiu Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -6.61% 3.43% 1.07% LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of LiNiu Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and LiNiu Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $794.68 million 0.89 -$50.20 million $0.14 125.57 LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LiNiu Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Manchester United and LiNiu Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 3 1 0 2.25 LiNiu Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than LiNiu Technology Group.

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. LiNiu Technology Group does not pay a dividend. Manchester United pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manchester United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Manchester United beats LiNiu Technology Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. LiNiu Technology Group has a strategic cooperation agreement with The Peoples Insurance Company of China Limited's Guangzhou branch to develop insurance products for farmers, rural residents, and the agricultural industry. The company was formerly known as Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited and changed its name to LiNiu Technology Group in April 2017. LiNiu Technology Group is based in Macau, Macau.

