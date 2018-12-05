Head-To-Head Comparison: Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) and Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET)

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) and Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Bion Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marrone Bio Innovations -105.87% -2,570.84% -41.81% Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,902.86%

Risk & Volatility

Marrone Bio Innovations has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marrone Bio Innovations and Bion Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marrone Bio Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 68.52%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Bion Environmental Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marrone Bio Innovations $18.17 million 8.22 -$30.92 million ($1.07) -1.26 Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Bion Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marrone Bio Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marrone Bio Innovations beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. The company's products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants. It also provides Zequanox, a biomolluscicide that controls invasive mussels, which cause infrastructure and ecological damage primarily to power and industrial companies; and Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes. In addition, the company offers Haven, an sun protectant product that reduces plant stress and dehydration; and Majestene and Zelto, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, as well as reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch. Further, it provides Stargus and Amplitude, a biofungicide for improving plant health. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides its products directly through sales force, as well as through distributors. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

