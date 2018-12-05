Head-To-Head Contrast: Gold Reserve (GDRZF) & McEwen Mining (MUX)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.99%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and McEwen Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $170.69 million 1.34 $89.51 million N/A N/A McEwen Mining $67.72 million 9.01 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -60.33

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gold Reserve does not pay a dividend. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -0.63% -0.55% McEwen Mining -17.63% -3.84% -3.29%

Risk and Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Gold Reserve on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

