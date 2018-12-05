Head to Head Review: Conrad Industries (CNRD) & Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malibu Boats has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conrad Industries and Malibu Boats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Malibu Boats 0 0 5 1 3.17

Malibu Boats has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Malibu Boats shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Malibu Boats shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries -0.36% -1.72% -1.23% Malibu Boats 6.39% 44.97% 16.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conrad Industries and Malibu Boats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $189.15 million 0.41 -$2.12 million N/A N/A Malibu Boats $497.00 million 1.83 $27.61 million $2.52 17.37

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Conrad Industries.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Conrad Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The company also offers various accessories and aftermarket parts. It operates through a network of independent dealers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand markets. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.