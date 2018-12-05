Head-To-Head Review: Energy & Technology (ENGT) versus Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Energy & Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Energy & Technology and Liberty Oilfield Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Oilfield Services 0 3 9 0 2.75

Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus price target of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 70.25%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy & Technology and Liberty Oilfield Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.56 million 12.93 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Liberty Oilfield Services $1.49 billion 1.24 $168.50 million $0.88 18.17

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Energy & Technology does not pay a dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60% Liberty Oilfield Services 6.03% 20.71% 12.81%

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Energy & Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.