Head to Head Survey: Molori Energy (MOLOF) vs. Garrison Capital (GARS)

Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) and Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molori Energy and Garrison Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molori Energy $110,000.00 19.04 $1.73 million N/A N/A Garrison Capital $36.62 million 3.31 $6.22 million $1.07 7.05

Garrison Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Molori Energy.

Dividends

Garrison Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Molori Energy does not pay a dividend. Garrison Capital pays out 104.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Garrison Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Garrison Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Molori Energy and Garrison Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrison Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Garrison Capital has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.38%. Given Garrison Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrison Capital is more favorable than Molori Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Molori Energy has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrison Capital has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Molori Energy and Garrison Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molori Energy N/A N/A N/A Garrison Capital 25.90% 9.39% 3.99%

Summary

Garrison Capital beats Molori Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molori Energy

Molori Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas production company in Texas, the United States. It owns working interest in various oil and gas leases located in the Texas Panhandle. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc. in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

