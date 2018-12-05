Head-To-Head Survey: Organovo (ONVO) and Vical (VICL)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Vical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -732.47% -65.73% -59.65% Vical -300.44% -31.61% -28.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Vical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Vical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Organovo has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vical has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Organovo and Vical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Organovo currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.27%. Vical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.49%. Given Vical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vical is more favorable than Organovo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organovo and Vical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $4.60 million 25.45 -$34.80 million ($0.32) -3.16 Vical $13.82 million 1.99 -$12.96 million ($1.01) -1.25

Vical has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vical beats Organovo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection. Vical Incorporated has a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize VL-2397 antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

