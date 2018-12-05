Head to Head Survey: ROTORK PLC/ADR (RTOXY) and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (JSYN)

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get ROTORK PLC/ADR alerts:

This table compares ROTORK PLC/ADR and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROTORK PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A -12.19% -2.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ROTORK PLC/ADR and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROTORK PLC/ADR $827.31 million 3.39 $71.67 million $0.55 23.44 JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

ROTORK PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ROTORK PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH does not pay a dividend. ROTORK PLC/ADR pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ROTORK PLC/ADR and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROTORK PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ROTORK PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ROTORK PLC/ADR beats JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROTORK PLC/ADR

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls. It also provides pneumatic and hydraulic rotary and linear, electro-hydraulic, subsea, and vane-type pneumatic valve actuators, as well as smart valve monitoring and control systems. In addition, the company offers manual and motorized multi-turn gearboxes and quarter-turn gearboxes; and worm gear quarter-turn, subsea quarter-turn, and override quarter-turn gear operators, as well as mounting brackets, extension shafts, pedestals, and accessories for the valve and actuator industry. Further, it provides instrumentation and control products, such as pneumatic pressure regulators, electro-pneumatic transducers, pneumatic air volume boosters, and pneumatic relays. Additionally, the company offers pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. It also provides emergency and planned service, including installation, commissioning, and upgrading control systems, as well as troubleshooting and repair of damaged or deteriorating assets; and actuator overhauls, shutdown outages, preventative maintenance, technical support, and training services. It primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

About JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ROTORK PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROTORK PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.