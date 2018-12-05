Head to Head Survey: Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) & Danaos (DAC)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seanergy Maritime and Danaos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danaos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 278.85%. Danaos has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Danaos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -20.25% -31.11% -4.06% Danaos 37.36% 19.58% 4.25%

Risk & Volatility

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Danaos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million 0.34 -$3.23 million N/A N/A Danaos $451.73 million 0.25 $83.90 million $1.05 0.99

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime.

Summary

Danaos beats Seanergy Maritime on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

